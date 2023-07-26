Mikel Arteta now suggests he doesn’t want to sell £25m Arsenal player

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Kieran Tierney is in his plans for next season.

Arteta was speaking to the press, via Football London, ahead of their friendly against Barcelona.

The Spanish giants will be another good test for his Arsenal squad with the Premier League season rapidly approaching.

It’s also less than two weeks until Mikel Arteta’s side faces Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Although results aren’t particularly important in pre-season, performances and building up fitness are.

The loss to Manchester United would have been disappointing for this reason as the Gunners didn’t look particularly sharp.

One player who did impress off the bench was Kieran Tierney.

Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Scottish full-back has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer.

However, Arteta has suggested that Tierney is in his plans going into next season.

The £25m defender offers something different to Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Tierney in Arteta’s plans next season

Asked about whether the 26-year-old is in his plans, Arteta said: “He is. He is obviously in our plans. He came on and did really good in pre-season, not for the first, and this is what we want.

“To increase the level of competition in the team and raise the level of each individual. That is going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level.”

There’s no suggestion right now that Tierney is going to push to leave Arsenal this summer.

Mikel Arteta has several options at left-back currently, including Zinchenko and Tierney.

The Ukrainian looks set to be first choice, although is still not fully fit after picking up an injury last season.

Tierney or Jakub Kiwior could deputise for him while he continues to recover.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One player who is unlikely to do so is Nuno Tavares who has been linked with an exit in the next few weeks.

Tierney is a very different full-back to Zinchenko and that may appeal to Arteta who will have several different plans going into next season.

The Scot will hope that his patience at the Emirates earns him minutes and potentially silverware too.