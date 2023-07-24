Arsenal are now genuinely interested in signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Ghanaian international.

Arsenal have already been busy in the transfer window and their squad looks very complete right now.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side are still being linked with players who can play on the right-wing.

There was interest in Moussa Diaby before he joined Aston Villa, while fellow target Bitello can play in midfield or out wide.

The latest player Arsenal are reportedly considering is Mohammed Kudus.

The £40m-rated 22-year-old has been brilliant for Ajax this season in multiple different roles.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After missing out on a move to Everton last summer, he could be destined for much greater things very soon.

Whether Arsenal can justify that price tag for a player who may only end up being Bukayo Saka’s backup is another matter.

However, Kudus is good enough to potentially play himself into the Arsenal team in several positions.

Arsenal interested in Kudus

Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport, discussed how Arsenal feel about Kudus and said: “Arsenal are genuinely interested in Mohammed Kudus, for sure.

“First of all, they need to resolve the situation of Thomas Partey, who has interest from Saudi Arabia. Outgoings will be key to understand what Arsenal do next, but Kudus is one player on the list.”

It’s interesting that a move for Kudus is potentially linked to Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta made it clear that he’s not keen on selling the 30-year-old this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, Arsenal would still have plenty of cover in midfield and it’s unlikely Kudus would be brought in as a direct replacement.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kudus is a much more attacking player and so it’s much more likely to do with the finances involved in both deals.

Arsenal may be interested in Kudus but will understand their limitations in the transfer market given how much they’ve already spent this summer.

It may be a case of waiting to see how the transfer window develops before making a move for the exciting 22-year-old.