Arsenal to make bid for ‘favourite’ midfield target ‘in the coming days’

Arsenal have done very well in the summer transfer window, making three big signings in the past few weeks.

The Gunners have landed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, strengthening their spine considerably.

However, it doesn’t look like Arsenal are done just yet. Indeed, they may be plotting another move imminently.

The Gunners have been linked with Gremio midfielder Bitello of late.

Now, Gremistas claims the Brazilian club should receive a bid from Arsenal ‘in the coming days’.

However, the report comes with some important caveats with regards to a move this summer.

Arsenal apparently have an obstacle in the shape of the potential work permit to play in the Premier League.

The report notes that Bitello still hasn’t featured in international competitions for Gremio.

Therefore, he wouldn’t have the necessary points to secure a work permit to play for Arsenal just yet.

If Arsenal find an agreement for a move , the player is expected to stay in Brazil until December, added the report.

Only then would he make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The chance of him going to Europe now and getting loaned to another club is seen as ‘less likely’, it was reported.

In terms of price tag, Gremio want at least €10m (£7m) to allow Bitello to join Arsenal or any other suitors.

Our view

Arsenal have struck gold in the Brazilian market before, signing the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos.

Bitello may well be the next player from the South American nation to make the move to N5.

However, the point made about his potential work permit issues means that we probably won’t see him in red and white just yet.

Nonetheless, Arsenal seem really keen on Bitello, and he’s certainly a top talent with a very high ceiling.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GiveMeSport that he seems to be the ‘favourite’ to make the move to N5 next.

For just £7million, Arsenal can certainly afford to sign him and to give him time.

However, the Gunners may also want another reinforcement in midfield in time for the new season.

If that’s the case, they’ll probably need to have other targets in mind.