‘A player Arsenal like’: Journalist discusses potential Gunners bid for ‘lightning’ forward

Arsenal have announced the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber in recent days but their work might not be fully done in this window.

Players are now expected to be moved on by Mikel Arteta. Further incomings seem unlikely, although that could well depend on what money comes in and just who is sold.

Of course, one position Arsenal have not quite added to is right wing. With Bukayo Saka the main man on that side, convincing a top player to sign is hard.

One name mentioned plenty of times is Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman is apparently the subject of heavy interest from Aston Villa at the moment.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And speaking about Diaby on his YouTube channel, Arsenal expert and journalist Charles Watts believes the ship might have sailed in terms of the Gunners and Diaby, despite interest being there.

“He’s a player Arsenal like who they have watched and have monitored, but they’ve never actually made a move for him. I don’t know if they will, so I can’t really say,” Watts said.

“As I’ve said, I just think for now the focus will switch to moving players on. Get some money in. And when they do that they might reassess things. From there they might look at what they can still do. But whether it’s too late to get Diaby, it potentially looks like it might be cos Villa are really pushing, but you can’t have everything.”

Don’t be too greedy

It’s easy for football fans to keep demanding more and more but the reality for Arsenal fans is that they can’t really complain about much this window.

The signings of Havertz, Rice and Timber are massive deals for the club. And if they don’t sign anyone else, then it’s still been a good window for the Gunners.

Naturally, Diaby would improve the Arsenal squad. But he’s not going to play over Saka and to justify paying £40m+ on a squad player is hard to do.