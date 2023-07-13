Saudi Pro League clubs ‘working to convince’ £45m ace labelled ‘the most important player at Arsenal’ to move

The latest reports suggest that if Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey were to leave then he could still end up playing in Saudi Arabia.

It has been reported for a while now that Juventus have a big interest in signing the player during the summer transfer window. The same report suggests club in Saudi Arabia have been linked to.

Now, CBS journalist James Benge has reported an update on his future.

He tweeted: “Despite this indication from Partey’s team that Juventus would be a favoured destination if he were to leave Arsenal, Al Ahli are still working to convince the midfielder to make the switch to Saudi Arabia.

“Al Khaleej are also interested. Right now Al Nassr are out of the race.”

This suggests that despite Arsenal star Partey wanting to end up in Serie A, he could seriously be heading to Saudi Arabia as the are really trying to convince him to join them.

Saudi Arabian clubs trying to convince Partey

It is no shock to see Saudi Arabia look to Arsenal for some new signings. They are seemingly looking at a lot of players from the traditional big six.

The reported £45million signing was a key player for the club but couldn’t remain consistent throughout the whole of last season.

He was hailed as ‘the most important player‘ at Arsenal, but with so much interest it does look like he could be departing this summer.

For the Gunners, Mikel Arteta clearly wants to improve his midfield as they are reportedly close to signing Declan Rice.

Rice would play in the position that Partey currently holds, so Arteta clearly feels like they need a stronger defensive midfielder to challenge for the title.

It will be really interesting to see what Arsenal’s squad is looking like by the end of the summer transfer window. It looks like there could be a lot of incomings and outgoings at the club.