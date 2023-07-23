‘Open to the move’: Arsenal could sign ‘incredible’ forward ahead of Chelsea – journalist

Arsenal are very much in the mix when it comes to signing Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, who is also wanted by Chelsea.

The Gunners are believed to want Kudus to come in and challenge Bukayo Saka, as well as given them a further attacking option.

However, Chelsea are also keen and David Ornstein has reported that the Blues are now open to landing Kudus.

But speaking to TEAMtalk, respected Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has suggested that Kudus is very much open to sgining for the Gunners.

“He [Kudus] is definitely a player that they like,” Watts told TEAMtalk.

“I’ve seen the recent reports that they’re potentially looking to step up that interest a bit later on in the window, which wouldn’t surprise me if that is the case.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

“I still think they’re probably looking at adding at least one more player before the deadline and Kudus ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what they would look to bring in.

“He can cover on that right-hand side of the attack, which is absolutely a priority for Arsenal. He’s versatile, which is, again, an absolute must if you’re going to sign for Arsenal nowadays under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have a decent working relationship with Ajax after what they did with Timber, which might help them in that regard. And it seems like Kudus is quite open to the move.”

Arsenal have already signed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice this summer, while the Gunners also tied a number of players down to fresh contracts.

Exciting

Mohammed Kudus is the sort of player who gets you off your feet and there is little wonder Arsenal and Chelsea like him.

Kudus has shone for Ajax and did well in the World Cup last winter as well. An ‘incredible‘ attacking player, the Ghanaian would have no issues in adapting to the Premier League.

This one could be down to who blinks first and pays up. As Watts says, Arsenal have the relationship with Ajax but Chelsea, as we know, are a problem in windows under Todd Boehly.