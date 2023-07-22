Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has put an end to all the speculation surrounding the future of Thomas Partey this summer.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid three years ago, and he has been a very important player for the North Londoners. He was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for most of last season as well.

Numerous reports have claimed Arsenal could sell Partey this summer, but Arteta made it clear in his press conference yesterday that he wants the 29-year-old to stay.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says he wants Thomas Partey to stay at Arsenal

Right up until April last season, Thomas Partey was one of Arsenal’s best players.

The Ghana international was outstanding for the Gunners up to that point, and he was one of the biggest reasons why Mikel Arteta‘s side were in the title race.

Partey’s form, however, took a hit towards the end of the season, and Arteta even dropped him. Jorginho was preferred in his place and the Italian impressed.

As a result, since the window opened, there have been multiple rumours about Partey’s future. Reports have claimed that clubs from Saudi Arabia, as well as Italian giants Juventus, are keen to sign him.

Arteta, however, has no idea where these came from, and he made it clear that Arsenal have no interest in selling Partey in this window.

When asked if Partey is in his plans for the new season, Arteta said, as per Football London: “Without a question of a doubt. Thomas is a super important player for us and for me.

“I want him to be part of the team. That’s for sure.”

When asked if he thinks Partey will stay, Arteta replied without any hesitation: “Yes!”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

This, in our opinion, is absolutely the right decision.

Yes, Partey had a relatively poor end to the season last time out, but he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and two months of bad form doesn’t erase what he did for Arsenal in the remainder of the season.

Arsenal will be back in the Champions League next term, and Partey is among a small group of players who have the experience of playing in the competition.

He could prove to be integral for Arsenal, and keeping him in the squad is the right thing to do.