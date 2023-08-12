How Arsenal talent Charlie Patino fared on his debut for Swansea

Arsenal talent Charlie Patino left the Emirates Stadium this week for a season-long loan with Swansea.

The Gunners talent is one of the best youngsters to come through the ranks at Hale End in recent years.

Last term, Patino went to Blackpool and, despite going down, he enjoyed a fruitful stint with the Tangerines.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal gem gave a good account of himself, registering seven goal contributions in all competitions.

Now, Patino has made his debut with the Swans, and Gunners fans will be delighted to know he did very well.

Potential difference-maker

The Arsenal talent came on the 61st minute of their Championship trip to West Brom.

At the time, Patino’s side was 3-0 down, but 13 minutes later, he provided an assist for Harry Darling to make it 3-1.

Swansea went on to grab a second in the 80th minute, giving the hosts an almighty scare.

Although the home side held on for a 3-2 win, Patino’s cameo off the bench was one of the big positives.

On Twitter, he was described as an “absolute gem” and a potential “difference-maker”.

Patino’s overall stats were thoroughly impressive too. Arsenal Loan Watch wrote about this post-match.

He had an 82 percent pass accuracy, created four chances, and made five passes into the final third.

Patino also contributed defensively. He weighed in with one block and made three recoveries.

Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

All in all, an incredibly promising start from the teenager. It shouldn’t be long before he becomes a regular starter.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keeping tabs on Patino and Swansea this season.

If all goes well, he could well stake a claim for the Gunners first-team in 2024-25.