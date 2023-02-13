Mick McCarthy says Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino has played far more matches than planned











Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy has admitted Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino has played a lot more football than expected this season.

McCarthy was speaking, via the Blackpool Gazette, after Blackpool’s 0-0 draw with Rotherham at the weekend.

The Tangerines currently find themselves bottom of the Championship.

They’re only a point from safety, but haven’t won a league match since October.

Charlie Patino has done well during his loan spell away from Arsenal, and Blackpool have certainly benefitted from his presence.

A report from The Athletic suggests Arsenal’s staff have been really impressed with Patino’s form this season.

Arsenal have been trying to negotiate a new deal with the 19-year-old, as they look to secure his long-term future.

The teenager has made a real impact at Blackpool, and will want to do everything possible to avoid them being relegated.

However, McCarthy knows he has to manage Patino’s work load throughout the campaign before he returns to Arsenal.

Once he arrives back at The Emirates, he’ll have a real fight on his hands to earn more senior minutes.

McCarthy makes Patino admission during loan spell away from Arsenal

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette about the midfielder, McCarthy said: “Charlie was excellent.

“He needed a break. Apparently when he came here 15 games was the target, whether it was starts or sub appearances. He’s on 26.

“It becomes a bit of a plod when you’re bottom of the league and you’re only 19, it’s tough.

“But I thought he was fresh and bright when he came on and I was delighted with him.”

Patino started on the bench at the weekend, before coming on in the first-half to replace Tom Trybull.

It was the first league match Patino hadn’t started since the reverse fixture back in September.

He’s set to feature in nearly every league match this campaign at this rate, far more than the 15 games he would have expected.

With Arsenal still sniffing around another central midfielder, another loan move may be on the cards for Patino.

Moises Caicedo and Youri Tielemans are both on Arteta’s radar with a summer transfer in mind.

After McCarthy’s admission Patino is already playing more football than expected, Arsenal could do worse than considering making him a part of the first-team next season.

