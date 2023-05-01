David Ornstein claims ‘out of this world’ Arsenal player is definitely going to leave this summer











Journalist David Ornstein has now reported that Charlie Patino will be leaving Arsenal permanently this summer.

The Athletic journalist provided the update on Twitter as the summer transfer window approaches.

It’s been a challenging season for Charlie Patino, who has been a regular at Blackpool in the Championship.

He’s been one of The Tangerines’ most important players, but couldn’t prevent them from being relegated last weekend.

There were previously suggestions that Patino would be promoted to the first-team squad next season.

Mikel Arteta has said before that Patino has a bright future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it looks as if that will now be away from The Emirates, with Ornstein reporting that Arsenal will be letting Patino go.

There was plenty of talk earlier in the season about whether he would sign a new deal at the club.

It appears that his contract extension until 2025 hasn’t convinced the ‘out of this world’ 19-year-old to stay at the club.

Ornstein claims Patino will leave Arsenal this summer

In a tweet, Ornstein said: “EXCL: Charlie Patino set to leave Arsenal permanently this summer. 19yo wants regular 1st team action; unlikely for now + prefers not to exit #AFC on loan again.

“Club receptive & ready to help facilitate, as interest builds from UK/abroad.”

The young central midfielder may be worried about his future prospects of playing for Arsenal.

There’s been a huge amount of talk about potential incomings this summer in his position.

Declan Rice has been heavily linked, and Arsenal were desperate to sign Moises Caicedo in January.

It’s understandable that he doesn’t want to go out on loan again.

Stability is becoming more and more important for young players as they focus on their development.

One bad loan move can waste a year of a player’s career, something Patino can’t afford to happen.

Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

It’s interesting that Ornstein reports Arsenal are ‘ready to help’ Patino with his next move.

Mikel Arteta clearly isn’t prepared to bend over backwards to keep the England young international at the club.

They may also recognise that his is the best move for all parties, and would rather see him succeed elsewhere than keep hold of him just for the sake of it.

Where he ends up next will be very interesting. It may not be the last Arsenal have seen of Patino if another Premier League club snatches him up.

Show all