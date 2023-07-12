Arsenal are reluctant to let Charlie Patino go, but they have made the decision to sell him this summer.

That is according to Charles Watts who has shared on Inside Arsenal how the Gunners feel about losing Patino.

It was reported weeks ago that Arsenal were prepared to sell the ‘outstanding’ player this summer, but according to Watts, this isn’t a decision that they have taken lightly.

Indeed, the journalist says that Arsenal are somewhat reluctant to let the player go, but, in the end, they have decided that it is best for all parties if he does head out the door this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal reluctantly selling Patino

Watts shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“Not every single young player can make it at Arsenal, look at someone like Charlie Patino now, you mention him there, he had a fantastic loan spell, but there’s no pathway there, he doesn’t believe that, Arsenal don’t really believe that, so the decision has been taken, albeit slightly reluctantly to sell him this summer. That hasn’t happened yet, but I’m sure it will,” Watts said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bad timing

Sadly for Charlie Patino, this is just a case of the right player at the wrong time.

For the first time in absolutely ages, Arsenal are a settled squad, particularly in the midfield once the addition of Declan Rice has been confirmed.

In years gone by, players like Patino would have been given a chance as Arsenal scrambled for solutions to their mass problems – that’s how the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe got their breaks, but those doors don’t open as easily at the Emirates these days.

Patino will need to go and make his name elsewhere, and the fact that Arsenal are reluctant to sell him just goes to show how much ability this young man has.