Arsenal could let ‘fantastic’ player go this summer for the right offer

Arsenal are open to selling defender Rob Holding this summer as Mikel Arteta continues to evaluate his squad.

Journalist Tom Canton has suggested on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel that the 27-year-old could move on.

After such a successful season at The Emirates last year, many would have thought Mikel Arteta would only want to make small tweaks to his squad.

However, as the transfer window gets into full swing, it appears as though a bigger revolution is on the cards.

A deal for Granit Xhaka looks close, but is unlikely to go through until Declan Rice has been signed.

Arsenal are also willing to sell Thomas Partey, meaning Arsenal could line up with a completely new midfield next season.

Another player Arsenal are now open to letting go this summer is Rob Holding.

The English centre-back briefly stepped up in William Saliba’s absence towards the end of last season.

It coincided with Arsenal’s title challenge falling apart and defensive issues creeping in.

Arsenal open to selling Holdig this summer

Speaking about Holding’s future, Canton said: “Arsenal’s priorities are sorting out the midfield and this Kai Havertz deal is taking a bit of a priority.

“Once these sagas are hopefully sorted, hopefully we see a resolution in hopefully the next week or so, then I imagine the attention will more draw towards the full-back areas, the defensive areas.

“The club are open for him [Rob Holding] to leave if there’s an offer from a club to sign him.

“The club are open to allowing him to leave, so we’ll have to wait and see. But certainly, the club are open to that.”

The ‘fantastic’ centre-back could still do a job at a Premier League side but isn’t good enough for a Champions League team.

Arsenal have some big plans for the transfer window and could benefit from cashing in on Holding if a bid comes in.

Mikel Arteta is a fan of his leadership qualities, but there are plenty of players who can fill that role in the squad.

It’s little surprise Arsenal are open to selling Holding after his performances at the end of the season.

He dropped below Jakub Kiwior in the pecking order and bringing in a young centre-back to be the fourth choice would make more sense than keeping Holding.