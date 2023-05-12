Report: Arteta's a huge fan of Arsenal player he's started just six times this season, thinks he's a leader











When you think of Arsenal players who could be on the chopping block this summer, Rob Holding is a name that may come to mind.

The centre-back has started just six league games for the Gunners this term, and he’s looking more and more like a fringe player with each passing month.

He’s even fallen behind Jakub Kiwior in the centre-back pecking order as of late, and with more additions coming in the summer, one would imagine that he could be on his way out of the Emirates.

However, as we all know, in football the obvious resolution isn’t always the right one.

Indeed, despite his lack of minutes, Holding is still a player that is valued very highly by Mikel Arteta, according to Goal.

The Spanish boss is said to be a big fan of Holding, valuing his leadership skills in the dressing room very highly.

It has to be said that Holding does seem to be a great influence in the Arsenal dressing room. In every single interview, his teammates can’t speak highly enough about him, while he’s also quite a vocal figure on the pitch.

Is he a good enough footballer to play for a club like Arsenal? Probably not, but being the right character is just as important as your technical ability – that’s why Conor Coady keeps being picked for England squads by Gareth Southgate.

If Holding truly is a leader in that Arsenal dressing room, then the manager will not be in any rush to get rid of the Englishman.

Of course, whether or not Holding wants to leave in search of more football is another matter, but it doesn’t sound like Arsenal will be desperate to get him off the books.

