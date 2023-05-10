'Fantastic' Arsenal defender is now in danger of being sold - journalist











Arsenal defender Rob Holding is said to be in danger of being sold by the Gunners in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Englishman, branded as ‘absolutely fantastic‘ by Kevin Campbell, is one of Arsenal’s longest-serving players. He joined Arsene Wenger’s side back in 2016 and has played over 160 times for the club in all competitions.

Soon, Holding’s time at Arsenal could come to an end.

Rob Holding is in danger of being sold by Arsenal

Rob Holding started the season as a backup to William Saliba at Arsenal, and he did a brilliant job whenever he was called upon.

However, after an injury to the Frenchman, Holding became a regular in the Premier League, and some of his performances gave rise to a ton of criticism.

Mikel Arteta decided to take him out of the side and replaced him with January signing Jakub Kiwior at the back. The Pole has exceeded expectations and has been brilliant alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the last two games.

Journalist Dean Jones was asked if Holding could be sold this summer, and he claimed that there is a genuine risk of that happening before the start of next season.

He told GiveMeSport: “I’m sure there’s some danger there (of Holding being sold by Arsenal).

“We know Holding’s limitations, but he’s given everything to try and raise his game for this season. I think everyone will appreciate that.”

TBR View:

Holding joined Arsenal for just £2 million back in 2016 (BBC). He showed huge promise back then and it seemed certain that he would go on to become a big player for the club.

However, two injuries to his knee, one of which was an ACL that kept him out of action for nine months, seems to have affected him, and he hasn’t looked the same since.

Arsenal will have William Saliba back next season, while there’s a good chance they will sign a new centre-back as well. That would push Holding further down the pecking order.

A move away this summer seems like the best thing for all parties involved.

