Sky journalist drops Arsenal transfer update involving Rice and Havertz

Arsenal are reportedly in the “advanced stages” of negotiations over both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

This is according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says the Gunners are “very confident” of signing both players.

Arsenal have been busy in the summer transfer window from the off, launching moves for Rice and Havertz.

In both instances, the Gunners reportedly tested the waters with bids that were declined by West Ham and Chelsea.

However, talks seem to be ongoing, and on Saturday afternoon, Plettenberg took to Twitter with a positive update.

“Been told Arsenal is very confident to sign both: Rice & Havertz!”, wrote the reporter.

“Despite of the fact that Chelsea has rejected the first offer. Arteta is pushing for Havertz!

“Arsenal are in advanced stages with both players. No Bayern offer for Havertz yet.

“Arsenal is planning the next steps. Bayern‘s next transfer meeting scheduled next week.”

Our view

This will be music to the Arsenal fans’ ears, with the Gunners seemingly making good progress on both fronts.

Obviously we all know what Rice can bring to the table, and Arsenal will be a much stronger team with him in it.

Meanwhile, Havertz is an outstanding player, but Chelsea don’t seem to have got the best out of him.

You get the feeling that Mikel Arteta knows exactly how he’d utilise the 24-year-old if Arsenal get a deal over the line.

All in all, it looks like the Gunners are intent on building on their solid foundations and put together a team that wins titles instead of just challenging for them.