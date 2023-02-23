Arsenal cannot afford to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, they really like him











Arsenal appear to have been priced out of a move to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer.

A report from The Athletic has highlighted all the potential clubs interested in the English teenager.

Jude Bellingham’s future is sure to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer transfer window.

Despite being just 19, he appears to have already outgrown his surroundings in the Bundesliga.

It’s led to some of the biggest clubs in Europe taking an interest in the ‘world-class’ midfielder.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all had their eye on him for some time.

However, it now looks like Arsenal will be unable to join the face to sign Jude Bellingham in the next transfer window, despite being keen admirers.

With Mikel Arteta making signing a new central midfielder a priority, this may be disappointing.

However, the club have already identified plenty of talented alternatives such as Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Arsenal not in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘there are not many other clubs with the finances to do the deal, Arsenal included, despite being admirers of him’.

It’s not a surprise that Arsenal like Bellingham, as just about every top club in Europe does as well.

His quality is clear to see, and given his age, there’s no telling how much better he’s going to get.

Ally McCoist suggested last month that Arsenal have a chance to sign Jude Bellingham given the progress they’ve made under Mikel Arteta.

From a sporting standpoint he’s right, as Arsenal are certainly a more enticing prospect right now than Liverpool.

However, Bellingham is almost certainly going to be sold for more than £100 million when they time comes for him to leave Dortmund.

That’s money that Arsenal could invest much more cleverly across the squad to continue improving.

The Gunners will almost certainly sign an elite central midfielder before the start of next season.

It looks like any hopes of Jude Bellingham being that man for Arsenal have already faded.

