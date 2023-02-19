Liverpool Transfer News: FSG prepared to fund mega-money move for Bellingham and his England teammate











Liverpool are continuing to monitor Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and could end up landing both he and Jude Bellingham this summer.

Midfielders are the priority for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool this summer. A host of names are being linked, with Mount and Bellingham the ones gaining most traction thus far.

Sceptical Liverpool fans might have been thinking it’s a case of one or the other this summer. However, according to Football Transfers, that’s not the case.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

They report today how FSG would be willing to give Klopp the money to land both Mount and Bellingham if required.

It’s suggested that the Reds owners are looking to provide significant backing to the Liverpool boss. A central defender is also thought to be high on Klopp’s list of wants.

Liverpool fans have seen their team come back to life in the last two games. But there remains an uneasiness about the midfield in the long-term. Mount and Bellingham, then, could provide the ideal new platform for Klopp.

TBR’s View: Real statement if Liverpool get Mount and Bellingham

It would send enough of a message if Liverpool just got Jude Bellingham. But if they manage to land Mason Mount as well then it would be quite the statement.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Mount is clearly angling to either get a monster contract with Chelsea, or be on the move. He fits into what Liverpool are all about, too.

With Bellingham, well, he’s the man everyone wants this summer. Whoever gets him has their midfielder for the next decade and more. It’s obvious why Liverpool want him, but then again, it’s clear why others do too.

It looks like Liverpool fans are in for an exciting summer. And if it ends with Mount and Bellingham signed, then it will be quite the success story.