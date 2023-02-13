Arsenal transfer news: Gunners already eyeing up another move for Moises Caicedo











Journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that Arsenal are already eyeing up another move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo ahead of the summer.

Mikel Arteta managed to strengthen his options in the middle of the park by landing Jorginho from their London rivals Chelsea last month.

The Gunners turned their attention to the Italian after it became clear that Caicedo would not be leaving the south coast in January.

Sky Sports reports that Arsenal had two bids knocked back for the 21-year-old, with the second offer worth up to £70 million.

Caicedo even tried to force a move himself as he took to social media after Arsenal’s initial offer of £60 million was turned down. The Colombian midfielder returned to training with Brighton after the transfer window shut, but he remains firmly on Arteta’s radar.

Arsenal already eyeing Caicedo move

Speaking to GMS, O’Rourke claims Caicedo will be one of Arsenal’s top targets during the summer transfer window.

“It’s a position that Arsenal are looking to strengthen in this summer,” the journalist said.

“Mikel Arteta will be scouring the market for a midfielder and I’m sure Caicedo will definitely be high up among his list of targets again.”

Caicedo has worked his way back into Roberto De Zerbi’s side already, playing the full 90 minutes against Crystal Palace over the weekend.

The youngster was clearly keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal prioritise a move for him over the likes of Declan Rice.

Arteta’s men have been heavily linked with a move for the West Ham star and it seems unlikely that they will sign him as well as Caicedo.

