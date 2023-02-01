Newcastle transfer news: Kieran Trippier has already labelled Jude Bellingham 'world-class'











Newcastle United now reportedly want to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham – a player who Kieran Trippier has already labelled ‘world-class’.

The Magpies managed to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking options during the transfer window by bringing in Anthony Gordon from Everton.

But the club didn’t quite manage to land a midfielder after allowing Jonjo Shelvey to join Nottingham Forest. Newcastle were linked with moves for the likes of Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher and Sheffield United’s Sander Berge.

Now, it seems that the Magpies could be aiming a lot higher as they have reportedly joined the race for Bellingham.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sport BILD, via Sport Witness and Sport.de, claims Newcastle are ‘serious’ about landing the 19-year-old this summer.

Of course, Bellingham is arguably the most sought after player in Europe right now. The youngster is being tracked by the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, it seems that Howe’s men are ready to throw their hat in the ring to try and land the Englishman.

Bellingham starred for England at the World Cup and his performances will have probably only added to the already huge fee Dortmund are set to demand.

But the midfielder left Trippier impressed even before the tournament in Qatar got underway as the Newcastle full-back was left blown away by his development.

Trippier says Bellingham is ‘world-class’

“For such a young guy, he’s what, 18? Him and Phil [Foden] are unbelievable,” Trippier told Under The Cosh.

“He’s just so mature for his age, the way he plays, the way he manages his game, he’s world class now. He’s unbelievable.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View: Bellingham signing would be a huge statement of intent

It seems unlikely at this point that Bellingham will rock up at St James’ Park this summer, but stranger things have happened.

Newcastle certainly have the funds to make the deal happen but they are still at the early stages of a process under Eddie Howe and the new ownership.

Bellingham will likely be set on playing Champions League football next season, so if Newcastle can maintain their current form, they may be in with a shout.

