Manchester City begin talks to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham - journalist

Journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Manchester City have started transfer talks to sign Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Englishman has been at Borussia Dortmund for over two-and-a-half years now, and he has made a name for himself as one of the best young midfielders in the world.

Bellingham is almost certain to leave Dortmund in the summer, and it is no secret that he’s Liverpool’s top target. Manchester City, however, could spoil the Reds’ party now.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed last month that Liverpool are the front runners to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have needed a top-quality midfielder for a while now. The lack of one has really hurt them this season, so much so that they’re 10th in the Premier League table – 21 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Irrespective of what happens in the next few months, Liverpool are expected to make their move to sign the ‘unbelievable‘ Bellingham, and six months ago, the Reds would’ve been more optimistic than ever about signing him.

However, they could find themselves in a difficult position now – not just because of where they are in the table but also as Manchester City are now in discussions to sign him.

That’s according to Galetti, who told GiveMeSport: “We have to pay attention to Manchester City, who are in the race.

“They are starting talks with Borussia (Dortmund) to go deeper into the situation of Bellingham. Everything is still to be decided and at the moment we are only just at the beginning of the race for Bellingham.”

If Liverpool don’t improve in the second half of the campaign and end up missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League, they will likely be at a disadvantage in potential transfer negotiations for Bellingham.

Manchester City will certainly be in the Champions League, as will other interested clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Those three clubs could offer Borussia Dortmund and the youngster a lot more money too, which is another thing to consider for Liverpool, who have been chasing Bellingham for a long time now.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months, but when Manchester City really want to sign a player, they usually end up getting it done.

