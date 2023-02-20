Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist drops Declan Rice 'favourites' claim ahead of the summer











Arsenal will be among the clubs trying to sign Declan Rice this summer and as it stands, things are looking good for the Gunners.

The West Ham star is expected to leave the Hammers. After being loyal for a number of seasons, Rice is expected to go and pursue Champions League football. Of course, Arsenal top the table at the moment and have more or less guaranteed a top four spot already.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And speaking to GiveMeSport about the interest from Arsenal in Rice, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that as of now, it is indeed Arsenal who are just ahead in the race.

“Arsenal are still perhaps slightly ahead of Chelsea, simply because of their league position and how advanced their project is comparative to Chelsea,” Jacobs said.

“Rice, as I’m told, would quite like to stay in London, so Chelsea and Arsenal may sense an opportunity there compared to say Manchester United or even Newcastle United.”

Arsenal are currently top of the table after beating Aston Villa this weekend. They are expected to spend in the summer once again, with Rice top of their shopping list.

TBR’s View: Rice could be convinced if Arsenal win it all

There’s been so much talk of a move to Chelsea in recent seasons that it’s almost going to be surprising if Rice doesn’t sign for them.

However, Arsenal have positioned themselves nicely here. They sit top of the pile and will be able to offer that CL football Chelsea won’t as it stands.

Rice could well be swayed by the Arsenal project. His best pal Mason Mount could also leave Chelsea, in another influencing factor. If indeed the Gunners do go all the way and win the league, then landing the West Ham star becomes a very real possibility.