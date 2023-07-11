PSV Eindhoven are now keen on signing our-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez this summer.

A report from Dutch publication Voetbal International has shared more details about the Colombian’s future.

One of the most obvious weaknesses in Tottenham’s tactics was their defence.

No team in the top half of the Premier League conceded more goals last season than Spurs.

Antonio Conte built his reputation on his teams being difficult to beat, but couldn’t get a tune out of his Tottenham squad.

After his sacking, both Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason failed to fix the problem.

The most memorable match for all the wrong reasons was Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat to Newcastle where Stellini switched to a back four.

As the drubbing unfolded, he turned to Davinson Sanchez, who had been booed by Spurs fans when brought on and then off just the week before.

Sanchez, unsurprisingly, is open to leaving Tottenham this summer and PSV Eindhoven might give him a way out.

The £65,000-a-week isn’t up to the standard Spurs require and doesn’t have the healthiest relationship with the fans right now.

PSV keen on Tottenham defender Sanchez

The report from VI suggests Sanchez is seen as an ‘interesting player’ by PSV.

The 27-year-old could be reunited with old boss Peter Bosz, who managed him during his final season at Ajax before joining Tottenham.

Sanchez has also been linked with a move to Galatasaray as he explores all possible options this summer.

Tottenham have reportedly placed a £13m price tag on the Colombian.

This would incur a huge loss on the defender, who was originally signed by Mauricio Pochettino for a then club-record £42m in 2017.

Pochettino had plenty of faith in Sanchez, but he never lived up to the expectations placed on him.

He’s been in and out of the team in recent seasons and struggled when not given regular minutes.

PSV would be a good option for Sanchez as he looks to rebuild his career away from Tottenham.

His departure could create space in the squad for another centre-back, such as Micky Van de Ven or Edmond Tapsoba.