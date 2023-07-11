Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to sell Davinson Sanchez for a fee worth around £12.8 million this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Turkish outfit Galatasaray have already launched a bid to sign the defender.

Sanchez was brought to Spurs by Mauricio Pochettino back in 2017 after he had impressed in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

The Colombian got off to a promising start to life in North London as he was guided by the likes of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

But after an impressive debut season, Sanchez has struggled for form over the past few years and failed to live up to his potential.

Now, it seems his time at Tottenham could be coming to an end, with Galatasaray keen to snap him up this summer.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham ready to sell Sanchez

The Daily Mail reports that Galatasaray have launched a £6.4 million bid to sign Sanchez.

The Turkish Super Lig champions are willing to go up to £7.7 million to land the defender this summer, but Spurs are holding out for a fee closer to £12.8 million.

Sanchez endured a difficult season last time out as he found opportunities hard to come by under former boss Antonio Conte.

The 27-year-old struggled when he got his opportunity and was even booed by sections of the Tottenham fanbase during a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth.

It seems like the right time for Sanchez to move on this summer given his struggles in a Spurs shirt of late.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The defender is also out of contract next summer, which means this is Tottenham’s last opportunity to pick up a decent fee.

Sanchez has shown he can be a capable defender, particularly when he stepped into Conte’s side in Cristian Romero’s absence at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

But it just hasn’t worked out for him at Spurs and a move would benefit the player as he bids to rebuild his confidence.