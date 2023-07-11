Tottenham are now advancing in a deal to sign Dutch defender Micky Van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano who shared an update on his future on Twitter.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already been hard at work in the transfer market this summer.

James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario have already been signed and are due to meet their new teammates very soon.

Tottenham are also closing in on a move to sign Manor Solomon after a successful 12 months with Fulham.

The key area Spurs need to concentrate on in the transfer market now is in defence.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

They leaked too many goals last season and Postecoglou might have his work cut out fixing that issue.

However, Tottenham are now advancing in a deal to sign Micky Van de Ven as they start to address the problem.

The 22-year-old has quickly established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting defensive prospects.

Tottenham advancing Van de Ven deal

Taking to Twitter, Romano said: “Tottenham are advancing in talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven — told the agreement between clubs is now close.

“Negotiations are underway and talks on Monday were really positive, waiting for key details. More to follow.”

Micky Van de Ven is well known for his recovery speed which might suit Postecoglou’s style.

The Australian is keen to play on the front foot, meaning his defence will likely sit quite high up the pitch.

Having a player like Van de Ven who can chase down defenders if a ball is player over the top will be incredibly useful.

He’s also well known as a ball-playing centre-back and Postecoglou will want his defenders to be comfortable in possession.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

It’s one of the key attributes of new goalkeeper Vicario who will be expected to join in with Tottenham’s build-up play alongside his defenders.

It’s very exciting that a deal is now advancing at Tottenham for Van de Ven.

He may well be joined by another defender this summer too, with Edmond Tapsoba and Tosin Adarabioyo also linked.