Andros Townsend has suggested that Leicester City playmaker James Maddison is exactly the player Newcastle United need to sign this summer.

Townsend was speaking on TalkSPORT (19/6 8:12am) and discussing the 26-year-old’s future.

There appears to be a tug-of-war between Newcastle and Tottenham for James Maddison.

The England international is likely to move on this summer after Leicester were relegated to the Championship.

James Maddison has just finished international duty with England and watched from the bench as the Three Lions dismantled North Macedonia.

He will want his future decided sooner rather than later as he starts his summer break today.

Spurs are reportedly more likely to sign Maddison at this time, with Newcastle unsure about his £60m price tag.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Andros Townsend has insisted that Newcastle would be the perfect destination for Maddison this summer.

He could play Champions League football at St. James’ Park, whereas he’ll have to trust Tottenham will qualify next season.

There are risks involved in joining both clubs, but it’s hard to argue that the project at Newcastle right now isn’t incredibly exciting.

Townsend says Maddison is perfect Newcastle signing

Asked where the England midfielder should go this summer, Townsend said: “I think he’s a special player James Maddison.

“The qualities he has as somebody who’s capable of playing in the pockets, getting turned and running at defences, scoring goals from outside the box.

“He’s exactly the player Newcastle need. They got in the Champions League, probably ahead of schedule right now.

“They need to be picking up the best talent in the Premier League from the bottom half of the table and James Maddison is one of those players.”

The £110,000-a-week playmaker looks like a great fit for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

He would provide a creative outlet in the centre of the pitch in a similar vein to Martin Odegaard’s role at Arsenal.

There is a suggestion that Eddie Howe wants to play Bruno Guimaraes further up the pitch next season.

If that’s the case, then a signing like Nicolo Barella might make more sense.

However, Townsend believes Maddison would be ideal for that role at Newcastle and it’s hard to disagree.

Beating Tottenham to his signature and his huge asking price may end up being difficult stumbling blocks to overcome.