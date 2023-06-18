Journalist thinks Eddie Howe would love to sign ‘complete’ player he’s admired for ages

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe would love to sign a player like Nicolo Barella this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, via Give Me Sport, who talks about Newcastle’s plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle have already started doing their business by signing young winger Yankuba Minteh.

He will immediately be sent out on loan to Feyenoord who will also be playing in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe will know that he needs reinforcements across his first-team squad going into next season.

A report from The Athletic suggests that Newcastle want a centre-back, a full-back, a wide forward and two midfielders.

They also believe Eddie Howe wants to push Bruno Guimaraes further up the pitch next season.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Therefore, Howe would like to bring a player like Nicolo Barella to Newcastle to fulfil that role.

The Italian international is a superb player and Newcastle are certainly keen to sign him.

He won’t be cheap and Howe will know the club can’t go overboard on spending this summer due to Financial Fair Play.

Howe wants a player like Barella at Newcastle

Speaking about Newcastle’s potential transfer business, Jacobs said: “We’ve heard a lot of rumours about Newcastle moving on this. Barella is actually a player that they’ve looked at for quite some time, so the admiration is there.

“It’s absolutely true that Eddie Howe would love a player like Barella. It would be a standout signing for Newcastle United.”

Barella is an exceptional passer and dribbler and plays similarly to Kevin de Bruyne or Martin Odegaard.

He also chips in with plenty of goals and assists, contributing to 36 league goals in three seasons.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It makes to allow Bruno Guimaraes more freedom in attacking areas given his quick footwork and vision.

Howe will know that having a player like Barella at Newcastle could unlock his full potential while also improving the team all by himself.

With other clubs like Liverpool sniffing around it might not be the easiest deal to do.

However, the draw of Champions League football and an exciting project on the up may be enough to convince the ‘complete’ midfielder to sign.