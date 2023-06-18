Newcastle United have been told Inter Milan will only accept a bid of at least £68m for Nicolo Barella this summer.

That’s according to Sport Italia who outline some of the Italian club’s plans going into the transfer window.

Newcastle have already made their first summer signing just days after the transfer window opened.

Yankuba Minteh joined from Danish side OB Odense and will sign for Feyenoord on loan next season.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

New sporting director Dan Ashworth is already putting his stamp on Newcastle’s transfer business as they target some of the world’s best young players.

Newcastle also need to improve their squad for next season too, especially with a Champions League campaign to prepare for.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has been identified as a potential new signing at Newcastle.

The 26-year-old is an exceptional player and was key to Inter reaching last season’s Champions League final.

He could now make the switch from Serie A to the Premier League this summer if Newcastle match Inter’s huge valuation.

Inter name asking price for Newcastle target Barella

The report from Sport Italia suggests that Inter aren’t in a position where they necessarily need to sell Barella.

Reaching the Champions League final improved their finances, but every player has his price.

They suggest that the current bids for Barella of around £51m won’t convince Inter to sell him.

However, any bids of more than £68m will be enough to convince the Italian club to let him go.

The ‘top class’ midfielder would complement the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton really well.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle have been very smart about their transfer business recently and will hope they can reach a compromise with Inter over Barella.

They may have to deal with Premier League rivals Liverpool also making a move for the 26-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to improve his midfield this summer after missing out on the Champions League thanks to Newcastle’s dramatic improvement.

Hopefully, the draw of playing in Europe’s premier competition will be enough to convince Barella to head to Tyneside over Merseyside.