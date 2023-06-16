Newcastle United are reportedly planning talks over a potential move for James Maddison.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who told GiveMeSport that the Magpies definitely want the Leicester City ace.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Maddison in recent weeks as they look to bolster their ranks.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Magpies will be preparing for a huge 2023-24 campaign in which they will fancy their chances of glory.

Newcastle reached the League Cup final last term and finished in the top four to make the Champions League.

However, the Magpies will need to bolster their ranks accordingly to fight on four fronts next season.

Meanwhile, Maddison is one of the top players at Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League in May.

With that in mind, the England international is all-but guaranteed to leave the Foxes for a top-flight club.

Sky Sports have previously reported that Newcastle are ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the Maddison race.

However, Spurs have apparently launched a £50million bid for both Maddison and teammate Harvey Barnes.

In terms of a potential price tag, The Telegraph have reported that Leicester value Maddison at around £60million.

Speaking prior to the Tottenham bid, Romano told GiveMeSport: “The race for Maddison is very open with Newcastle too because they want the player.

‘So, there will be a conversation in the next few days because they want to understand the final conditions of the deal and the player’s idea.

“Both Newcastle and Tottenham are in the race for Maddison.”

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Our view

Maddison is an ‘incredible‘ attacking midfielder who is talented, in his prime, and boasts Premier League experience.

In addition, the idea of working with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reportedly a ‘key attraction’ for the Foxes ace.

This is certainly a transfer rumour with legs, so let’s hope the Magpies can enjoy a positive conclusion to the saga.

However, Newcastle must be mindful of Tottenham, who also seem intent on getting their hands on Maddison.

At the same time, the Champions League-bound Magpies should have more pull than Spurs at this moment in time.