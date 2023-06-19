Tottenham Hotspur are now strong favourites to sign James Maddison in the summer transfer window, with Spurs prepared to offer him better wages than Newcastle United.

That is according to a report from The Northern Echo, which suggests that the Leicester City talisman is also thought to prefer the chance to move to London rather than the North-East.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

So much has been said already about the future of James Maddison in the early stages of the summer. But what does appear to be certain is that the 26-year-old will leave the King Power Stadium in this window.

Tottenham ready to offer Maddison better wages than Newcastle

Maddison has been ‘incredible‘ for several years now. And he went on to score 10 goals and contribute nine assists for the Foxes last season.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Some may have expected that Newcastle would be in the driving seat with the Magpies able to offer Champions League football next year.

But it would appear that Tottenham lead the race. The Northern Echo notes that Maddison would rather head to the capital. It is also suggested that Spurs are prepared to offer him a better salary than Eddie Howe’s side.

It would be a positive statement if Spurs could win the race to sign Maddison ahead of Newcastle. He is at the peak of his powers. And he could arguably play some kind of role for anyone in the Premier League.

Tottenham are set to rebuild this summer, with Ange Postecoglou coming in. And Maddison is the kind of player who would excite others considering joining the club.

The onus is now on Tottenham to capitalise on their current position and get a deal for the England star across the line in this window.