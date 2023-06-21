Tottenham Hotspur are getting closer to agreeing a new contract with young midfielder Matthew Craig.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared an update on the 20-year-old’s future on Twitter.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has plenty of decisions to make during pre-season.

He needs to decide on the future of plenty of players before the season starts.

Tottenham have a large squad right now and with no European football need to move some players on.

The likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez look set for an exit.

As well as all the senior players at Spurs, Postecoglou needs to consider the futures of his most exciting young players.

One talent at Tottenham who could be about to sign a new contract is Matthew Craig.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 20-year-old made his Premier League debut on the final day of the season against Leeds United.

After the match, interim boss Ryan Mason said: “Those two lads [Craig and George Abbott] that came on I said it to them afterwards that they are an example of what an academy player should look like in terms of their work rate.

“I’ve been in the academy, I know both of them very well and that’s not a gift for either of them.

“That’s hard work, consistently every day, doing it right, so they deserve that moment and I really value young players in any squad, because when you’ve got a player that feels the club and knows what it’s like to represent the football club it can be powerful.”

Tottenham close to agreeing new Craig contract

Alasdair Gold posted on Twitter and said: “Good news on the Spurs academy front. Understand Matthew Craig is getting closer to agreeing a new deal to stay with the club.

“The 20-year-old had a terrific season and was a real standout in a tough year for the U21s.”

First team opportunities might be difficult for Craig to come by next season given the options available to Postecoglou.

After agreeing a new contract, a loan move away from Tottenham might be the best option for Craig.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

He can look to the likes of Oliver Skipp to see that it is possible to go from the Spurs academy into the first team.

The defensive midfielder would be a useful pivot in Postecoglou’s system and with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg linked with a move away, a place in the first team could open up.

However, Tanguy Ndombele is returning from a loan spell at Napoli and the Australian coach is keen to take a closer look at the 26-year-old.