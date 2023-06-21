Barcelona believe that they could be able to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Giovani Lo Celso this summer, with Xavi keen to bring the midfielder to Camp Nou.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which suggests that the Catalan giants could look to bring the Argentinian in in a low-cost deal this summer.

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

It is hard to see Giovani Lo Celso playing for Tottenham again. He spent the large majority of Antonio Conte’s tenure in North London out on loan with Villarreal.

Barcelona think they can agree deal for Lo Celso

The arrival of Ange Postecoglou could change things for a number of players. But it seems that Lo Celso is set to get the chance to remain in La Liga this summer.

Photo by Hernan Cortez/Getty Images

Mundo Deportivo reports that Xavi wants to bring the 27-year-old to Barca. They have been impressed by the way he has already performed in Spain’s top flight.

And the report suggests that they believe that they will be able to reach an agreement with Spurs. It is noted that Tottenham are attempting to bring Clément Lenglet the other way, which will help in negotiations.

There is surely little chance of Tottenham standing in Lo Celso’s way if Barcelona come calling. Unfortunately, the midfielder’s move to North London has just never quite worked out how many would have hoped.

He has the quality to be ‘incredible‘. But it is surely best for all parties if a move is agreed in the coming weeks. And obviously, you would imagine that Lo Celso would jump at the chance to head to Barcelona.

So it will be interesting to see what happens with both Lo Celso and Lenglet in the weeks ahead.