Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is likely to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football.

A report from Football London has outlined new manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the current transfer window.

The Australian coach has a huge couple of months ahead of him after taking the Tottenham job.

Spurs fell apart towards the end of last season and missed out on European competition altogether.

With eight senior players returning from loan moves elsewhere, he’s got a huge squad to work with going into pre-season.

Many players will need to move on and that’s before Spurs look at making improvements to the team as well.

One player who looks likely to leave Tottenham this summer is Joe Rodon.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Signed for £11m from Swansea City, there was a lot of excitement around the Welsh international.

He had broken into the Swansea first team after their relegation from the Premier League and looked very promising.

However, his time at Spurs hasn’t gone to plan and now leaving the club looks like his best option.

Rodon likely to leave Tottenham this summer

The report from Football London suggests that Postecoglou will look at Rodon but he’s ‘likely to move on’ this summer.

They suggest that clubs from the Premier League and Ligue 1 are interested in signing him before next season.

When Antonio Conte arrived, his tactical system could have potentially benefitted Rodon.

He played a back-three, which should have given Rodon more opportunities.

However, he only played five times for the Italian coach before he was loaned to Stade Rennais last season.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rodon played 22 times in France last season, scoring one league goal but dropping down to the bench towards the end of the season.

It makes sense for Rodon to leave Tottenham this summer with Postecoglou likely to switch to a back four.

Plenty of Tottenham’s centre-backs have been linked with exits, including Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga.

Rodon may follow them out of the door with a fresh start elsewhere exactly what he needs for his career.