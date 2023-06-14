Remarkably, Tanguy Ndombele’s Tottenham career may not be over just yet.

Despite being sent out on loan for two seasons in a row and barely getting a look in at Spurs, Ndombele could be set to come back into the fold in north London.

That is what Sean Walsh has claimed on the Talking Transfers Podcast.

The reporter was discussing Spurs’ hunt for a creative midfielder this summer, and he noted that Tottenham haven’t had a player at the club who fits that billing for quite some time, except for Ndombele.

While discussing Ndombele, Walsh stated that the noises he’s hearing out of Tottenham suggest that the £55m player is going to be given another chance at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ndombele getting one more chance

Walsh spoke about Ndombele’s future at Spurs.

“It feels like a lot of the other clubs that were interested in Maddison have backed away somewhat, I think this is what Spurs have long needed. Eriksen left in 2020, there has been a shortage of creative midfielders at the club at that time, the only one is Tanguy Ndombele who hasn’t worked out, though it does sound like he may be given a second chance, or a third, fourth or fifth chance, by Postecoglou,” Walsh said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Last chance saloon

Ndombele is set for one more chance at Spurs, and make no mistake about it, this has to be his final chance.

Postecoglou will be the fifth manager to try to get Ndombele to work at Spurs, and after four talented managers tried and failed to get the Frenchman going, we aren’t holding out much hope here.

However, if Postecoglou can get Ndombele playing his best football, it would be a masterclass in coaching, and he would deserve a world of credit.

This is certainly an interesting narrative to watch as we enter pre-season.