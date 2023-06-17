Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg faces an uncertain future in north London.

Speculation has been doing the rounds claiming the Spurs ace may well leave N17 over the coming weeks.

TalkSPORT recently claimed that Hojbjerg likely won’t be a regular starter under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

As a result, Tottenham are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Denmark international this summer.

There have also been reports claiming Bayern Munich are eyeing their former player.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now poured cold water on alleged interest from the Bavarians.

However, he also wrote on Twitter that there are Bundesliga clubs “and more” keeping tabs on Hojbjerg.

Our view

Hojbjerg has been an excellent player for Tottenham since joining back in 2020.

He has played regularly for Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

Jamie O’Hara said last year that Hojbjerg is “one of the best midfielders in the country”.

Admittedly, some of Hojbjerg’s performances in the second half of last season weren’t up to the mark.

However, that was the case for most of the Tottenham players.

Perhaps Hojbjerg may want a change of scenery. That, combined with Postecoglou being open to selling him, means he could well go.

The likelihood is that the Australian coach may want to bring in his own recruits in midfield and elsewhere.

If Hojbjerg does leave, then hopefully Spurs will get a decent fee for him that Postecoglou can reinvest.