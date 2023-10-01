‘Absolutely key’: Chris Sutton explains how 25-year-old player will get his big move from Celtic

Chris Sutton is well known for his outspoken views and opinions on Celtic and their players and this is one that, I think, the supporters will get on board with. Albeit reluctantly.

The former Celtic hero was speaking about Reo Hatate and commended the club for getting the Japanese midfielder tied up to a new long-term deal.

Hatate hasn’t been the same player since speculation surrounding his future was doing the rounds this summer. But now that a new deal is done, the Celtic fans will be looking forward to seeing him get back to his best.

Chris Sutton makes Virgil van Dijk case to Celtic midfielder

There is only one way a Celtic player gets their big move away from the club. And I mean a big money move.

Teams from England or the Continent rarely spend huge money on players from Scotland unless they have made their mark in Europe.

And that is what Sutton has urged Hatate to do.

Sutton wrote [Daily Record], “I understand Celtic’s thinking behind the contract. The club wanted an insurance policy and it was also wise to reward the midfielder for his performances as he wouldn’t have come in on huge money. It’s great business now it’s been nailed down.

“Getting Hatate firing again is absolutely key to all parties as the better he plays the more chance Celtic will have of being successful and the improved opportunities he’ll have for a big move. Unlike the goalkeeping situation, when it comes to Hatate’s quality, there is no debate.”

Hatate has the quality to take on Europe with Celtic – opinion

The Japanese midfielder has shown that he has what it takes to take on Europe’s elite. Against Real Madrid last season, Hatate was superb. Especially at Celtic Park.

Against RB Leipzig, the 25-year-old bossed the midfield and almost helped Celtic secure a famous away result.

Now he needs to pick up that mantle and do it against Lazio on Wednesday night. Hatate has been very vocal in his desire to play football at the highest level.

Well, he needs to start on Wednesday night because unless he shows once more that he is capable of performing in Europe, that move he craves could be a long way off.

