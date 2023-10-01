‘Vital’: Kenny Dalglish names four players who will be crucial to Celtic beating Lazio

Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, has been tipped to play a part for Celtic in their upcoming Champions League fixture against Lazio.

Former Celtic hero, Kenny Dalglish said in ‘no doubts’ about the on-loan Liverpool defender’s quality and reckons he will feature in the crucial Champions League tie.

However, he is one of four players that Dalglish believes will be crucial if Celtic want to secure a result against the Italian Serie A side.

Kenny Dalglish names another three ‘vital’ Celtic players

The Liverpool and Celtic legend believes that it will take more than one player to beat Lazio on Wednesday night.

Dalglish thinks Celtic will win the tie, but says Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley will be very important for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Dalglish said [The Sunday Post print edition page 61], “With Gus Lagerbielke suspended, Nat Phillips may be called in to partner Liam Scales.

“Nat hasn’t had much top team football in the past few months but I’ve no doubts about his qualities. He will handle the occasion very well.

“In the engine room, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley will all have vital roles to play. All three are operating together very nicely and can dictate proceedings in midweek.

“There is a lovely balance there and they can be the difference.”

Three reasons why Celtic will beat Lazio

The Glasgow giants have shown that they can be formidable against Europe’s best in the Champions League.

Yes, last season they took a few sore ones against the likes of Real Madrid but, let’s be honest, Lazio is nowhere near the quality of the Spanish giants. The Italians are going through a very ropey spell of form.

A 2-0 defeat to AC Milan yesterday was their fourth defeat in seven and they sit 14th in Serie A.

Another reason why Celtic will win is that they have done it before. Both home and away in the Europa League. Neil Lennon masterminded the Hoops’ first-ever win on Italian soil as Celtic beat Lazio in Rome in 2019 and at Celtic Park to win their group.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has, arguably, a side of equal if not better talent whilst Lazio are not the same team as they were four years ago.

The final reason is that we have a manager in Rodgers who is capable of pulling off results himself. An elite coach, Rodgers was unbeaten against Man City in the Champions League in his first spell and led the Hoops to a famous 3-0 win over Anderlecht in Belgium.

Granted, he took a couple of beatings from PSG and Barcelona, but Rodgers has more experience under his belt and, as with Real, Lazio are not in the same league as Barca and the French Ligue 1 side.

I think Celtic will win it by a couple of goals and reignite their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night.

In other news, Barry Ferguson says Celtic would be ‘crazy’ not to try and sign £25m ‘difference-maker’