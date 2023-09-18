‘Believe me’: Former European Cup winner names four Celtic players who will cause Feyenoord big problems

All the talk so far has been about Celtic having to be wary of Feyenoord in their first Champions League group stage tomorrow night.

TBR Celtic told this morning how Roy Makaay pointed out one dangerman that Brendan Rodgers must be wary about.

But sometimes, just sometimes, it is forgotten that Celtic also have players that can hurt teams and former European Cup winner, Willem van Hanegem, has warned his old club that there are four players that the Hoops have in their ranks that they should be worried about.

Hanegem was part of the Feyenoord side that won the European Cup against Celtic in 1970 and also said that there are no comparisons to be made about the famous side he faced to Brendan Rodgers’ boys.

Hanegem said in his column in AD, “Celtic in 2023 only look like Celtic in 1970 in terms of shirts. I hope Feyenoord win, but I’ve seen those Japanese Kyogo, Hatate and Maeda of Celtic play a few times. And the Korean Yang.

“Believe me, they are no cakewalkers. On the contrary.

“I have yet to see Feyenoord beat Celtic and Ajax just like that. Just as much as it is nonsense that Ajax cannot win against Olympique Marseille and Feyenoord. A lot can change in football in just a few days.”

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Kyogo has already shown that he has his shooting boots on at Celtic this season. Four goals in six appearances make the Japanese striker one of their biggest threats.

Hatate, having just returned from injury, proved on Saturday just how important he is to Celtic. As has Daizen Maeda with his work rate and endless running.

Celtic will have a hard task taking care of Feyenoord. There is no doubt about it. But let’s not forget, the Scottish champions do have a team full of excellent players that can hold their own amongst Europe’s best.

In other news, ‘He’s a great player’: Former European Golden Boot winner warns Celtic about Feyenoord’s dangerman