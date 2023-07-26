West Ham United striker Michail Antonio could still leave the club this summer and will decide his future next week when he returns to the club.

That’s according to The Atheltic who report that Antonio has interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Given the 33-year-old is now entering the last year of his contract, interest in the striker seems to be intensifying.

The long-term future of the Antonio remains unclear and Turkish side Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifqa are both considering a move.

Antonio is yet to return for West Ham’s pre-season having spent the summer away with Jamaica in their efforts in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The striker will therefore reportedly make his decision when he returns to London next week.

If Antonio does decide that he wants to leave the club this summer then considerably more interest may arrive for the striker.

£85k-a-week Antonio, who it could be argued has been a little underrated during his time at West Ham, would be a considerable loss.

Seemingly still first choice, Antonio is joined by Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings in the Hammers’ striking department.

And whilst youngster Divin Mubama is showing a ton of promise, it may still be too early for him to make the step up.

If Antonio were to leave the club this summer then a replacement may be needed.

In a summer of transition at West Ham, Antonio isn’t the only striker linked with an exit.

Gianluca Scamacca, who has seemingly failed to settle in East London, has expressed a desire to return to the Serie A.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Scamacca has flirted with the idea of a return to his boyhood club AS Roma.

However, it is believed that Scamacca will remain at the club and is in Moyes’ plans this season.

And Moyes will be hoping that the Italy international can begin to repay their £30.5m investment last summer.

Aside from strikers, it seems there’s still a lot to do for West Ham across the whole squad this summer.

They are linked with several central midfielders to replace Declan Rice, most notably Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay.

They are credited with interest in a left-back, possibly Ian Maatsen with Aaron Cresswell leaning towards an exit.

West Ham fans may be similarly excited and nervous about their business before the season starts.