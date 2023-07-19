After Gallagher, West Ham now have made first move to sign ‘exceptional’ £20m Chelsea defender

West Ham United are one of the sides who have expressed an interest in signing Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that the Blues have set a £20 million asking price for the 21-year-old.

Ian Maatsen returns to Stamford Bridge off the back of a brilliant loan spell with Burnley last year. He scored four goals and contributed six assists as the Clarets sealed promotion at the first attempt.

The Athletic reports that Vincent Kompany’s side are favourites to sign him on loan this summer. Chelsea would want £20 million to let him go permanently.

It is claimed that Maatsen wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for a place. However, the club have a number of options at left-back. And the Dutchman has a number of options of his own.

West Ham register interest in Ian Maatsen

The Athletic reports that West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Benfica and Wolfsburg have all registered their interest in the last few weeks.

Maatsen would certainly be a really exciting signing for David Moyes’ side – who are also eyeing Conor Gallagher (via Sky Sports) – if they did make a move.

Former Coventry City teammate Simon Moore previously told The Athletic that he is ‘exceptional‘ even on an off-day.

West Ham have the likes of Aaron Cresswell and Emerson Palmieri competing for the left-back spot. But obviously, Cresswell is approaching the twilight of his career at the highest level.

And the Hammers will be back in the Europa League next year. So they need that greater depth. And it would be a really impressive bit of business if they could now agree to sign another left-back from the Blues.