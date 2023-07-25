West Ham are very confident they are going to sign 23-year-old player now

West Ham United are becoming very confident that they can sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

A report from the Evening Standard has shared more details about West Ham’s plans in the transfer window.

It’s been a turbulent start to the summer for David Moyes’s side.

After months of speculation, Declan Rice finally joined Arsenal for a record fee.

It’s given West Ham plenty of cash to work with, but unfortunately, that hasn’t made securing incomings any easier.

They’re one of the only Premier League sides yet to make a signing and with the new season less than three weeks away, they need to get a move on.

Midfield is the obvious area where they need to recruit now after Rice’s departure.

West Ham are still confident that they can sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, despite interest from London rivals Tottenham.

However, they’ve yet to match Chelsea’s asking price for the 23-year-old.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

West Ham confident in securing Gallagher

The report from the Evening Standard explains that West Ham have had a £40m bid for Gallagher rejected already.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side wants closer to £50m for Gallagher but there’s optimism at West Ham that a deal can be agreed.

David Moyes will recognise that it’s going to be impossible to replace Rice with just one signing.

The 24-year-old was able to play so many different roles in midfield all at once which is why Arsenal were so desperate to sign him.

Conor Gallagher didn’t have the best campaign at Chelsea last season, although the club as a whole struggled.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

However, the year before at Crystal Palace he showed just how effective he can be in the Premier League.

He was an exceptional attacking threat at Selhurst Park, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Gallagher is very hard working out of possession and very good at progressing the ball forward with his passing.

It’s hard to see him sitting as deep as Rice, but could be a very effective number eight.

West Ham being confident they can sign Gallagher is very different from actually getting a deal over the line.

Moyes is running out of time before the season starts to bring in a replacement for his captain.