‘Doubts’: Wolves may struggle to sign £50k-a-week PL ace ‘keen’ on move due to funds

Fresh reports from journalist Jacob Steinberg have suggested that Wolves are not close to agreeing a deal to sign Aaron Cresswell this summer.

Recent reports had suggested that Wolves were in talks with West Ham over Cresswell. The player is thought to be ‘keen’ on making the move to the club.

It seems that despite this interest, a deal is struggling to be agreed. Football Reporter for The Guardian Jacob Steinberg tweeted: “Wolves yet to agree a fee with West Ham for Aaron Cresswell – doubts over whether they have the funds to buy the left-back.”

With the club wanting the player and him keen on the move, it will be frustrating if funds get in the way and block a deal from happening.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wolves trying to sign Cresswell

The left-back, who is on £50k-a-week at West Ham, would be a good signing for the club. He is 33 years-old now but his experience and his quality would benefit a Wolves squad who struggled for most of the season.

The Englishman is also a very good attacker and is a huge threat when taking set-pieces. This attacking threat would be hugely helpful for a Wolves side who only scored 31 goals in the Premier League last season.

Wolves definitely need to strengthen the squad but by the sounds of it, it looks like they may struggle to raise the funds for multiple signings.

This means they will have to perfectly pick the players they want to sign in order to make sure that they do not waste any money.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

With Cresswell having an abundance of Premier League appearances and also winning the Europa Conference League last season, he definitely seems like a sensible signing.

It will be very interesting to see how Wolves cope during the summer transfer window. If they want to stay away from relegation, we need to see some signings. They have already lost Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins this summer and they were key players last season.