Aaron Cresswell says there’s an 18-year-old at West Ham who’s really impressed him

Defender Aaron Cresswell has admitted that young West Ham United striker Divin Mubama has really impressed him.

Cresswell was speaking to The Athletic and recalled a conversation he had about the teenage forward.

West Ham have been one of the busier sides in pre-season so far this summer.

They’ve already been to Australia and back and have taken part in four friendlies ahead of the Premier League restarting.

Divin Mubama has featured in every game so far and impressed on each of those outings.

He’s found the back of the net in his last three matches, including netting against London rivals Tottenham.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

The 18-year-old broke into the first team last season, making three appearances off the bench in the Premier League.

However, it was his impact on West Ham’s triumphant Europa Conference League campaign that has fans excited.

He only played twice, but he forced an own goal on his European debut against FCSB before finally being credited with a goal against AEK Larnaca.

Mubama was on the bench alongside Aaron Cresswell for West Ham’s final against Fiorentina.

And the experienced defender has shared that he thinks the young forward has a real chance of making it at the club.

Cresswell really impressed with West Ham youngster Mubama

Speaking to The Athletic, Cresswell said: “Divin doesn’t know about this, but I remember sitting with Craig Dawson on the balcony in Evian.

“[Divin] trained with us for a few days and I said [to Dawson], ‘This boy has a big chance here’. I remember the shooting sessions and we were doing two-v-twos and three-v-threes. I just kept thinking this boy has a real chance.”

There have already been suggestions that Mubama will be given more opportunities by David Moyes in the first team next season.

He’s impressed in pre-season and may have less competition for minutes going into next season.

Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images

Gianluca Scamacca’s future is very much in doubt, while Michail Antonio has also been linked with an exit this summer.

Moyes would likely invest in a replacement if both players depart, but it could still be good news for the teenager.

If the likes of Cresswell are convinced by Mubama already then West Ham might have a real talent on their hands.

It’s up to Moyes how he nurtures the 18-year-old so that he can reach his full potential.