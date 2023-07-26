West Ham could now move to sign ‘special’ midfielder, David Moyes is a huge fan

West Ham United are reportedly considering a move to sign Manchester United star Scott McTominay this summer.

That’s according to The Telegraph, with the outlet claiming that David Moyes is an admirer of the Scotland international.

West Ham currently face the task of replacing their former skipper Declan Rice after he completed a switch to Arsenal this month.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with moves for a host of targets, including the likes of Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Joao Palhinha and James Ward-Prowse.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that McTominay is another name being considered by the West Ham board.

And it seems the East Londoners are now weighing up a move for the 26-year-old as they bid to fill the void left by Rice.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

West Ham could move for McTominay

The Telegraph reports that West Ham are considering moving for McTominay but United have slapped a £45 million price tag on the midfielder’s head.

Erik ten Hag is apparently happy to keep McTominay beyond the summer and only a big offer would tempt him into selling.

It’s noted that Moyes is an admirer of his compatriot and believes he would fit in well at West Ham. But for a move to come to fruition, the Hammers will have to cough up between £40 million to £45 million.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at United after the arrival of Casemiro last summer.

Ten Hag has preferred the Brazilian since his arrival, with McTominay limited to the odd start and appearances from the bench.

The midfielder has been labelled a ‘special’ talent by his former boss Jose Mourinho and would be an excellent addition to West Ham’s squad.

Of course, West Ham will be hard-pressed to find a player with similar quality to Rice. But McTominay has operated at a high level for United over the years and may be keen to seek out a new challenge in search of regular first-team football.