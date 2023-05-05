£35m player wants to play for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta - journalist











Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga loves Arsenal and really wants to play under Mikel Arteta.

Over the last few months, the Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign Gabri Veiga, who has a release clause of £35 million that can be triggered at the end of this season.

Now, Spanish journalist Manu Sainz told AS that the talented midfielder is a Gooner, and if there’s a club he’ll accept this summer, it’s Arsenal.

Gabri Veiga would like to play under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal target Gabri Veiga is a wanted man at the moment.

Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in his services, but Arsenal may just have an edge over the others in the race to sign him.

Sainz first revealed that Veiga is an Arsenal fan over a month ago.

The journalist has now shed some more light on the youngster’s future, claiming that if the Gunners make a bid to sign him, he will likely accept the offer and move to the Emirates this summer.

He said: “The club in England he likes the most, which we published a while back, is Arsenal. Arsenal is the club.

“If Arsenal gets into the bidding for Veiga, then they will most likely get him, because he enjoys the football Arsenal play and he would like to work with Arteta. It’s football, and he would have an advantage there.”

TBR View:

Gabri Veiga is viewed as one of the most exciting young players in Spain at the moment.

The 20-year-old, who is naturally an attacking midfielder, is capable of playing a slightly deeper role too. That fits what Arsenal are looking for this summer, with rumours claiming that Granit Xhaka could be sold.

Veiga has impressed everybody this season, and he has already been likened to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. If he’s half as good as the Englishman, he’ll have a fine career.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make a move for him in the coming days.

