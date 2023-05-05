Midfield prodigy now 'closer to Liverpool' than Real Madrid - journalist











Liverpool are in need of bolstering their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

The Reds recently pulled the plug on a move for Jude Bellingham, who is now seemingly closing in on Real Madrid.

However, another of the world’s best young midfielders is apparently ‘closer’ to a move to Liverpool than Los Blancos.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Spanish journalist Manu Sainz recently spoke to AS – via Sport Witness – about the future of Gabri Veiga.

Football Transfers claimed in March that Liverpool have been watching the Celta Vigo prodigy ‘for a while’.

Later on in the month, AS – also via Sport Witness – said the Reds were willing to pay his €40m (£35m) release clause.

Several Madrid-based journalists have claimed that Veiga is more likely to come to the Premier League than join Real.

As well as Liverpool, Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

However, Real have reportedly joined the race and are now “bidding” for Veiga.

‘Following him for a long time’

That said, Saiz reckons that Veiga has a higher chance of ending up at Anfield than the Bernabeu.

The reporter also name-dropped Newcastle United, who were the “first” to travel to Vigo to monitor him.

“Let’s see what happens with Gabri Veiga. I still see him more in the Premier League (than La Liga),” said Sainz.

“It is true what our colleague published a few days ago that Madrid were bidding for Veiga. But I don’t see him close to Madrid.

“I see him closer to Liverpool, for example, a club that has been following him for a long time.

“Newcastle is a club that were the first to travel to Vigo to monitor him. And you know they are willing to pay the €40m of his release clause. Liverpool are as well.

“Now the ball is in Veiga’s court. He is going to decide which option he wants because once the club is willing to pay the €40m clause, there is practically no negotiation possible.

“He can pick what he likes the most.”

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Our view

Veiga has been one of La Liga’s great emerging talents this season. He has registered nine goals and four assists from 31 league outings.

His efforts saw ESPN recently name him in their list of their 39 best footballers aged 21 or under.

Providing Celta don’t manage to tie him down to a new contract with a higher release clause, then Liverpool could land a bargain in Veiga.

However, the Reds will no doubt have competition from other top clubs. So if they want him, they should intensify their efforts to sign him.