Gabri Veiga makes big agent call, amid reports he wants to join Arsenal











Arsenal target and young midfielder, Gabri Veiga, has decided to change agents ahead of the summer transfer window.

Veiga is said to be one of a number of players Arsenal are looking to sign. Indeed, the youngster is even believed to be keen to make the move to the Gunners, if the Londoners can come to terms with Celta Vigo.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

The 20-year-old is believed to have a £35m release-clause in his current contract. That sort of money will not put Arsenal and others off, and it seems Veiga himself is now making steps to ensure he gets a move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Veiga has now switched agents to one of the superpowers in that world, Pini Zahavi.

Zahavi boasts a wealth of high profile clients under his wing at the moment. The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Robert Lewandowski, and more.

Veiga is considered one of the best young midfielders in Europe at the moment and Zahavi will hope to be able to sort out a big-money move for his new client.

Lauded by the Spanish media as being an ‘amazing‘ talent, Veiga is expected to have a number of clubs chasing him.

TBR’s View: Arsenal see door open in Gabri Veiga chase

Whenever a player changes to one of the big agents it’s for one reason only, and that’s to get a big move.

Veiga is clearly positioning himself to move on. He is quite the talent in fairness to him, so it makes sense.

Whether or not it will be Arsenal who make their move, remains to be seen. But given he admires the Gunners, it’s one that could happen.

Veiga probably isn’t quite ready to have an immediate impact on Arsenal. However, the ability is there and at just 20, he is the ideal age for Mikel Arteta to get to work on.