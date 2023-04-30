Arsenal target Gabri Veiga backed to make it in the Premier League











Arsenal transfer target Gabri Veiga has been backed to make a big impact in the Premier League by former Brighton manager Oscar Garcia.

A report from the Mail states that Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United want to sign the star. Real Madrid are also keen on the 20 year old.

At Celta Vigo, he has a buy out clause which is currently set at £35million. Manu Sainz also reported that Veiga ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League, via the Diario AS show.

Agents are trying to court Veiga and his family to represent the player as they feel a big move is on the horizon.

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Arsenal target Gabriel Veiga backed to make it in the Premier League

With so many clubs circling for his signature, many are weighing in and commenting on the quality of Veiga. Oscar Garcia managed him during their time together in the Celta Vigo academy set-up.

Garcia told the Mail: “I don’t like to compare players, but there are some similarities with players from other generations, such as Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, in terms of the type of midfielder that he is.”

“I think he is capable of adapting and being successful in any league, including the Premier League. He’s capable of adapting to many in-match scenarios and possesses qualities that you don’t often find in the modern game, particularly amongst young players.”

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 29 La Liga appearances, the attacking midfielder has nine goals and four assists. This is a great tally for a midfielder who is only 20.

The exciting talent will be one of the ongoing stories throughout the summer transfer window. Arsenal face a lot of good competition to sign him, but if they manage to get Veiga, it would be a great coup.

Show all