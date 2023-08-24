£21m Tottenham player could now leave this week, he’s about to recover from injury

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil could now leave the club before the window closes as he nears a full recovery from injury.

A report from Football London has provided more details on the young Spaniard’s current situation at Spurs.

Time is running out for Ange Postecoglou to move on several members of his first team squad that are surplus to requirements.

The likes of Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele don’t appear to be part of his plans.

However, moving these players on is proving to be easier said than done.

Many players like Ndombele arrived for large fees and given other clubs know Spurs want to sell, they’re not willing to pay as much as Tottenham would like.

Another player who could leave Tottenham in the next few days is Bryan Gil.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gil arrived at Spurs in a £21m deal that also saw Erik Lamela go to Sevilla.

After two successful loan spells, he would have hoped to make an impression on his new manager.

However, a terribly timed injury prevented him from taking part in Tottenham’s pre-season tour.

That might have been the last straw for the 22-year-old who could now depart North London.

Gil could still leave Tottenham this summer

The report from Football London says Gil is nearing the end of his recovery from a groin operation.

This means he could end up departing the club in the coming week ‘if a suitable offer arrives’.

It’s not clear whether this would be a loan deal or a permanent move although both could suit Spurs for the right price.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Daniel Levy wouldn’t let Gil leave on loan again.

That stance may have now changed given Gil’s injury and time running out for any move to happen.

It wouldn’t be a disaster if Gil didn’t leave Tottenham this summer as he could be perfect for Ange Postecoglou’s tactics.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

He’s direct and loves beating a defender before delivering a cross, something the Australian typically encourages his wide players to do.

Gil is different to Manor Solomon on the opposite wing as well whereas the Israeli tends to prefer cutting inside as opposed to reaching the byline and delivering a cross.

It seems like there are several potential outcomes for Gil before the end of this month and it’ll be interesting to see where he’s playing his football in September.