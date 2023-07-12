Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could offer Bryan Gil a chance to impress after a stuttering career in North London.

He’s already been spotted at Hotspur Way as the majority of the first team return for pre-season training.

Bryan Gil joined Tottenham two years ago from Sevilla, with Erik Lamela going the other way.

He’s only 22 years old, but already he’s had two loan spells away from the club.

Both seasons he’s spent at Spurs were very similar, as he started the campaign in North London before leaving in January.

His first spell at Valencia went well and their fans were desperate for him to stay.

Antonio Conte handed him 11 appearances last season before he re-joined Sevilla and helped them win the Europa League.

Photo by Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It was hard to see where Gil fitted into Conte’s system, with the Italian trying him on both wings with little success.

He was accused of being too lightweight and struggled to make any real impact.

However, Ange Postecoglou might just be able to get the best out of Gil at Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity to impress during pre-season.

Gil could thrive under Postecoglou at Tottenham

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Postcast, Alasdair Gold shared his thoughts on the Spaniard’s chances: “I’m really hoping he [Bryan Gil] gets a proper run out on this tour.

“I’ve just got a feeling that [Ange] Postecoglou football will suit him quite nicely.

“I know it’s only clips and little bits and pieces we’ve seen from training so far, but the idea of the mostly one-touch, two-touch football that you’ll get with Postecoglou as they quickly advance the ball up the pitch suits him quite nicely.

“He’s very comfortable with the ball so you never know, Bryan Gil, you could potentially have him as the [Dejan] Kulusevski back-up on the right, Solomon as Sonny’s back-up on the left, Richarlison as [Harry] Kane’s back-up through the centre.

“You’ve kind of got six decent options there.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The £40,000-a-week winger was mainly used on the left at Sevilla last season, but Manor Solomon’s arrival means he’s more likely to get an opportunity on the right.

Postecoglou could play a fast, attacking system at Tottenham which should suit Gil and allow him space to run at defenders.

He thrives taking on defenders one-on-one or advancing the ball up the pitch quickly on the counter attack.

His link-up play is impressive and having James Maddison in an advanced central role to bounce passes off will take advantage of his acceleration.

However, there will still be doubts over his physicality in the Premier League, although new signing Solomon is arguably even more slight.

A third loan move in three seasons doesn’t seem beneficial for the 22-year-old.

The versatility of the players above him in the pecking order may still limit his minutes too much to make it worthwhile for him to stay.