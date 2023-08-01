22-year-old Tottenham player now set to undergo surgery tomorrow; facing around two months out

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a blow ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with Bryan Gil set to undergo surgery and now facing two months on the sidelines.

That is according to a report from Marca, which claims that the Spaniard has been dealing with discomfort for months now.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bryan Gil may have been one of the players targeting the chance to prove himself to Ange Postecoglou this summer. The 22-year-old has spent the majority of his time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium out on loan.

Bryan Gil set for two months out with injury

Unfortunately, it appears that it is going to be some time before he is potentially available to Postecoglou. Marca is reporting that the winger will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is suggested that the expected recovery time is two months. Therefore, he may not be back until after the international break at the end of September.

Of course, there were few guarantees that Gil would be in the plans for Tottenham this coming season. There have been doubts over whether his game is suited to the Premier League.

So it may not necessarily seem like the biggest setback to Postecoglou – depending on his plans for Gil. However, it does surely put a big dent in the wide-man’s hopes of securing a move away, if he was hoping to leave.

Clearly, any side which signs Gil is not going to have him working with them for some time yet. And that may prompt any admirers to look elsewhere.

It will be a real shame if this injury really sets Gil back – whatever the plans were for him. Things have not quite worked out for him since his arrival in North London. So he must really be wondering when he is going to catch a break.